First Gold Star Family Day proclaimed in IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Photo: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Governor Bruce Rauner proclaimed Monday, September 26 as the first Gold Star Family Day in Illinois.

To mark the day, the governor attended a Gold Star Family Day event in the Capitol Rotunda with members of Gold Star families, the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and Survivor Outreach.

"Today we honor the supportive and loving families that our American heroes left behind when they made the ultimate sacrifice," Gov. Rauner said. "I want to say thank you on behalf of the people of Illinois. You have a hole in your hearts that can never be filled, but every day you show exceptional strength and commitment to this country. This day is for you."

He signed House Bill 4389 on Veterans Day at the Illinois State Fair in August to designate the day after Gold Star Mothers' Day as Gold Star Family Day to honor and commemorate the families of men and women who gave their lives while serving with the U.S. armed forces.

