Calloway Co., KY man arrested for illegal guns possession facing new charges

A Calloway County, Kentucky man arrested in late September for illegally possessing more than 20 guns is now facing more charges, including for sexual crimes.

On Sunday, September 25, while investigating information received by Kentucky State Police, officials discovered that Ray W. Powers, 48 of Murray, Ky. was in possession of 18 long guns and eight handguns, as well as body armor, other explosives paraphernalia and a substantial amount of ammunition.

Kentucky State Police arrested and charged Powers with 18 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 8 counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Powers was subsequently charged and lodged in the Calloway County Jail. Both possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon are felonies.

After further investigation, authorities have also charged Powers with trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond.

On Oct. 8 it was announced that he was also being charged with rape, sodomy, incest - forcible compulsion, and tampering with evidence.

Powers was arrested Friday, October 7, 2016 at his home by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the new warrant.

The investigation is continuing. Kentucky State Police was assisted in the investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

