1 arrested, another wanted by police after burglary at Paducah, KY business

One man is in custody and another is being sought in connection with a break-in early Monday at Bargain Hunt on Paducah’s south side.

Officers responded at 3:23 a.m. to a burglar alarm at the business. Officer Cody Santel saw a man climbing down from the roof of the building. When the man saw Santel, he climbed back up to the roof and disappeared.

Other officers arrived, surrounded the building and K9 Fox located Tyler A. Sharp, 21, of Oaks Road, hiding inside, under merchandise in a store room.

He was not, however, the man Santel saw climbing back up to the roof.

That man was not found inside the building, and apparently escaped down another side of the building before additional officers arrived to assist Santel.

Det. Beau Green said Tyler had in his possession three backpacks stolen from Bargain Hunt.

They contained a large dagger and several knives, also stolen from the business.

Tyler was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

The second man has not been identified. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie and carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the second man’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.