Police in Dyersburg hope surveillance video will help find armed robber

An armed robber got away with some cash in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

According to the police department, an employee of a local business was making a night deposit on Thursday, September 22 just after 10 p.m. when the suspect approached.

The victim told investigators the man flashed a handgun and demanded the cash.

That's when the employee threw the deposit toward the suspect who took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS(8477).

