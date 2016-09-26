$5,000 reward offered for info. in TN car vandalism, garage fire

Authorities are looking for the people responsible for the vandalism of a car and the burning of a garage and mobile home near Sharon, Tennessee on Saturday morning, September 24.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, at around 2 a.m. the resident of the home on Boxx Road said he heard some loud noises outside of his home and saw someone running down his driveway, then running north on Boxx Road.

The resident said he then heard some type of off-road vehicle crank and leave the area.

Deputies say a check of the area showed that the man's Nissan Altima had been beaten with a blunt object and spray painted with graffiti. They say he put the car in his garage until the insurance company could be contacted.

On Sunday evening, September 25, deputies say the man was in his home when he went out the back door and saw his garage on fire.

The Sharon Fire Department was called.

According to deputies, the garage was a total loss with the car inside and the mobile home damaged.

Deputies say someone else who had come to the house saw two people run from the garage area into the woods beside the house.

The man and a small child were in the home at the time the fire started.

State bomb and arson personnel are helping the Share Fire Department and they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the fire.

