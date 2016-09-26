Facebook, Google, Snapchat really want you to get registered to vote

Are you registered to vote?

If you're not, Google, Facebook, and Snapchat are making a millennial-like move to make your life a lot easier.

With several different tools, the social media giants have pretty much made it so that you can “swipe,” “tap,” or “click” your way to picking the nation's next president.

Google:

On the eve of National Voter Registration Day, Google rolled out a new doodle that flashes register to vote in different languages.

When you click on it, Google will take you to the search engine's "how to vote" feature.

Once you are there, you can put in your state to find out how to register online, by mail or in person.

Facebook:

When you open the Facebook app on your phone, you will likely get a reminder to vote.

It will pop up at the top of your news feed with a "Vote Now" button.

If you click on it, you will be directed to USA.gov, where it will lead you to your state's online voter registration.

After voting in November, you can update your status saying you did it.

Facebook has been pushing this initiative since 2008.

Earlier this year, the social networking giant coordinated a voter drive during the primaries with the state of California.

The goal was to encourage people to register.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said the results were stunning.

“Monday’s registration activity was the second highest in the nearly four year history of California’s online voter registration site,” said Secretary of State Padilla. “We appreciate Facebook’s commitment to increasing voter registration in our state. The power of social media to connect Californians to online voter registration was on full display,” Padilla said.

Almost 200,000 registrations or updates of registration information took place on the Secretary of State’s online voter registration site during the major push.

Snapchat:

Through Oct. 7 some Snapchat users will even be able to swipe their way through registration.

Snapchat partnered with TurboVote that allows users to check their eligibility and register all within the app, according to AOL.com.

The feature will pop up in the ads that play between Snapchat Stories and Discover.

When you click on it, a mobile web page will show up that allows you to register.

USA.gov reports 7 in 10 people are registered to vote.

However, the Pew Research Center reports in the 2012 election, 46 percent of those eligible did not vote.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.