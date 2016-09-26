Theft of wheels from car dealership under investigation in Popla - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Theft of wheels from car dealership under investigation in Poplar Bluff

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

Police in Poplar Bluff hope the public can help them find a van that may be connected to a theft investigation.

According to the department, the white van in the surveillance pictures is wanted in connection to the theft of several wheels from a car dealership.

If you recognize the van or have information about the crime, you are asked to call Lieutenant Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-686-8602.

