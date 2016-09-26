Theft of wheels from car dealership under investigation in Poplar Bluff

Police in Poplar Bluff hope the public can help them find a van that may be connected to a theft investigation.

According to the department, the white van in the surveillance pictures is wanted in connection to the theft of several wheels from a car dealership.

If you recognize the van or have information about the crime, you are asked to call Lieutenant Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-686-8602.

