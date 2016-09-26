Country music superstar to hold food drive at Poplar Bluff concert

Country music superstar Martina McBride and her charity, Team Music Is Love, will hold a food drive at her upcoming concert in Poplar Bluff.

The concert is scheduled for October 14 at the Black River Coliseum.

The donations will go to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and the Bread Shed.

Fans can win tickets to the concert and a backstage meeting with Martina just by donating food.

The group will also be collecting money to benefit the food bank.

The requested food items are as follows:

canned vegetables and fruits

canned meats

boxed dinners

peanut butter

pasta

soups

grains

On the day of the show, Team Music is Love will also sponsor a mobile food distribution to those in need.

