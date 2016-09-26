Endangered person advisory issued for missing MO teen possibly en route to Florida

Kenneth Dylan Whitehead is believed to be with Harley Hopper. (Source: Dent County Sheriff's Office)

Harley Hopper, 13, was last seen leaving her home and getting into Kennety Whitehead's vehicle. (Source: Dent County Sheriff's Office)

The search is on for a missing 13-year-old Missouri girl, who is possibly en route to Florida.

The Dent County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered Person Advisory for Harley M. Hopper, after an incident that occurred in Salem, Mo. at 1:08 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Hopper is stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs about 220 pounds. She has black hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a blue stripped shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

Witnesses tell investigators they saw Hopper leave her home with a backpack, entered the suspect's vehicle, and has not been contacted since.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Dylan Whitehead, 22, as a possible suspect.

He is a white man who is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall. He weighs about 187 pounds, and has brown hair, green eyes.

Whitehead also goes by Dylan Whitehead and Kenny Lane.

He might have ties to the Sullivan, Mo. area or the state of Ohio.

Family tells investigators that Whitehead has a history of violence and possible drug use.

The highway patrol reports the two might be traveling in a white, 2016, GMC, full size pickup with the Arizona license plate AH09306.

The pickup was rented from U-Haul in Iowa.

They were last seen traveling northbound on MO-19 from Gano.

According to the highway patrol, the two might be headed to an unknown location in Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dent County Sheriff's Office at 573-729-3241.

