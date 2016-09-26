Money Monday: look closer to find the best deal on Amazon

When you search for something on Amazon, you often get a long list of results, but if you thought Amazon stacked the lowest price at the top with the "Buy Button" next to it, you'd be wrong most of the time!



The company Propublica tracked prices for 250 commonly purchased items over several weeks.



It found that about 75% of the time, Amazon put its own products and those of companies that pay for placement in that "Buy Box" position at the top of the page...even when there are cheaper options. That proves to be a big motivator, because Propublica also found most people go ahead and get the buy box item.



Amazon says price is just one factor for its customers, and that its sorting formula is designed for its Prime customers, who don't have to factor in shipping costs.



But if you're truly looking for the best deal, you might have to make a few more clicks...look for the "other sellers on amazon" for a more complete list of which retailers have the product you want.

