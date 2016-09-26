September 27 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're in good company when it comes to recording artists.

This Grammy winning rocker had one of the biggest selling albums of the 1970's. Bat Out of Hell has sold over 43 million copies. He was born Marvin Lee Aday but you know him as Meat Loaf and he's 69 today.

She's a Canadian singer-songwriter who's recording career began when she was a teenager. Her hits include: Complicated, Nobody's Home and Girlfriend. Avril Lavigne is 32 today.

He's a hip hop artist who signed his first record deal back in 1991 when he was only nine years old. He won four Grammy Awards in 2009 including hip hop record of the year for his song Lollipop. Lil Wayne is 34 today.

She won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 1989 movie Shakespeare in Love. More recently she's starred as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man and Avengers movies. Gwyneth Paltrow is 44 today.

He's was an All Star third baseman who spent his entire 17 year career with the Phillies. When he left the game, he had totaled 548 home runs and was named National League MVP three times. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 67 today.

