Hazmat crews respond to semi fire in Franklin Co.

Firefighters and hazmat crews responded to a semi fire on I-57 in Franklin County.

According to Illinois State Police, a semi caught on fire just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

The southbound on-ramp from Highway 154 to I-57 at mile marker 77 near Sesser remains closed, as of 10:30 a.m.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency reports State Highway 154 over the highway was also shut down for about two hours.

Authorities say there is no reason for concern outside of the incident perimeter.

Drivers are encouraged to either use caution in the area or find an alternate route.

