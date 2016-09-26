Major traffic delays expected due to lane restrictions on I-57 south of Marion

A major traffic headache is expected to impact drivers starting Monday on I-57 in Williamson County, just south of Marion, Ill.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will close parts of the road as crews work to finish construction projects.

Starting Monday at 7 a.m. reductions between the milemarker 50 and 46 will delay drivers between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., but IDOT reminds drivers delays can occur at any time during construction.

IDOT specifically said these lane closures could cause major delays.

The lane closures are for crews to remove existing surfaces, fracture the concrete pavement for a new base, as well as placing asphalt.

The work is expected to continue through mid-November.

A traffic control system will alert drivers on message boards in advance of the work.

Local traffic is encouraged to use IL 37 if possible.

