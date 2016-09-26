Good news: It will feel like fall today. Bad news: you will likely need an umbrella. OPEN APP for full First Alert Forecast.

It is Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Make sure you have your umbrella, and the kiddos are in their rain coats as they head off to school, rain may affect your commute on this Monday morning. Along with the scattered showers, you’ll notice it’s much cooler this morning than the last few weeks. Temps as you head out the door will be in the 60s. The rain should move out by lunchtime, making way for a beautiful afternoon with highs in the 70s. FIRST ALERT: the entire week ahead looks cool and fall-like.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making headlines:

Fatal crash: A crash involving a truck and motorcycle in Bollinger County took the lives two Farmington residents. Troopers say 58-year-old Richard Augustine and 60-year-old Debra Smith were thrown from their motorcycle when they were hit head-on by a pick-up truck.

Search is on: The search continues this morning for an escaped jail inmate in Mississippi County. Edward Lusk was reported missing early Saturday morning. Authorities say he managed to get onto the roof of the Mississippi County detention center and escape.

Major delays: Road work in southern Illinois is likely to cause traffic headaches for both your morning commute and evening drive home starting today. Lane restrictions will be put in place on southbound I-57 south of Marion around 7 a.m. this morning.

Debate night: After months of tangling from afar, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will confront each other face-to-face for the first time in Monday night's presidential debate, laying out for voters their vastly different visions for the nation's future. We will take a closer look on the Breakfast Show.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.