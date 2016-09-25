Balloons released on 1 year anniversary of Tray Phelps' murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Balloons released on 1 year anniversary of Tray Phelps' murder

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Kathy Skelton) (Source: Kathy Skelton)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Family and friends of Tray Phelps gathered at the riverfront in Caruthersville, Missouri on Saturday, September 24 to remember him.

Phelps was killed the year before in Hayti.

They released lanterns with messages on them in memory.

Phelps' mother, Kathy Skelton, said the little boy in orange is Phelps' 5-year-old son.

