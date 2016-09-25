Fredericktown, Mo. Boy Scout earns honor medal

Around one year ago Trevan West saved his father's life when he grabbed onto a 240-volt live wire.

Today, on Sunday, September 25, West was awarded the Boy Scouts of America's Honor Medal. He was given the award at troop 27's Court of Honor in Fredericktown, Missouri.

The award was only given to five other scouts in the Greater St. Louis Area Council this year.

West said that without the training that he gained from being a scout his dad wouldn't be here today.

"If I would have freaked out, if I wouldn't have known what to do, he would have died that day," said West. "There's no questions about it."

Also included in the ceremony was the troop's dedication of their scout hut to a Leroy "Butch" Braswell.

Braswell has been in scouting for 75 years.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.