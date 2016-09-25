Morris Library at SIU Carbondale recognizes Banned Books week

SIU in Carbondale’s Morris Library will host two events during the American Library Associations’ annual Banned Books Week.

During this event, which will be held September 25 to October 1, patrons can enter Morris Library at the north entrance and near the large Abraham Lincoln busy can pose for a picture with a banned book and post the photo to #BannedBooksSIUC and after participating will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

There will be a banned books reading from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28; and everyone is encouraged to come to the library and read selections from their favorite banned books.

