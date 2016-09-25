Sunday dinner to feature locally-sourced ingredients

Cape Girardeau chefs are working with local farmers to support Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Market.

The first Farm to Table Dinner will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus Lawn.

The dinner will start at 4 p.m.

Chefs will use ingredients from vendors at Cape Riverfront Market and all-natural, steroid and hormone-free meat will come from Root + Holler.

The chef from Port Cape Girardeau will prepare the salad. Appetizers will be prepared by Mary Jane Burgers & Brew. The main dish will be prepared by the chef from Isle of Capri Casino. Sides will be prepared by 36 Restaurant & Bar. And the meal will finish with desert prepared by Socials Café & Coffeehouse.

Wine pairings will be provided by River Ridge Winery.

Proceeds from the event will help grow and sustain the Cape Riverfront Market.

Tickets to Farm to Table are $100 and reservations can be made by calling Old Town Cape, Inc. at 573-334-8085 or by emailing Heather Winston at heatherwinston@oldtowncape.org by Friday, September 30, 2016.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.