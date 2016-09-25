High schools visit RLC for CTE Career Days

Benton Consolidated High School students Dylan Sneed, LEFT, and Harley West, CENTER, tour the Rend Lake Agriculture Department as part of the CTE Days Wednesday morning. Also pictured is Zach Vahlkamp, Heavy Equipment Technology Associate Professor.

Rend Lake College hosted the annual Career and Technical Education Days on Wednesday and Thursday on the Ina campus for local high school students.

During these days, students meet with faculty and staff, tour campus and learn about the various programs RLC has to offer.

