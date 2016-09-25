Driver charged in connection to deadly truck v. motorcycle crash

The driver of a truck that hit a motorcycle in Bollinger County on Sunday is facing two felony charges in connection to the deaths of the two people on the motorcycle.

Paul Patton, 49, of Patton faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on MO 72, about two miles west of Patton around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say 58-year-old Richard Augustine and 60-year-old Debra Smith, both of Farmington, were traveling west on a motorcycle when they were hit head-on by a pick-up truck that crossed the center line.

The impact of the crash threw Augustine and his passenger from the motorcycle, killing them both.

Augustine worked for the Farmington School District for more than 20 years.

Patton was not hurt in the crash.

According to a probable cause statement, he initially told investigators that his dog jumped in his lap and that's when he swerved and hit the motorcycle.

Officers noticed his voice was slurring and eyes were "glassy," according to the document.

Patton reportedly told officers that he had taken 3 and a half Percocet because he'd had back surgery recently.

The probable cause statement shows that Patton consented to a breathalyzer test which revealed the presence of alcohol.

After telling officers he had smokeless tobacco in his mouth, he took it out and washed his mouth out with water.

However, Patton did not consent to a second breathalyzer test, and told police he had a number of mixed drinks earlier in the day - with the latest one an hour before the accident.

He refused to take any more field sobriety tests but later consented to a blood test.

He was taken to Saint Francis Medial Center where three tests were administered. The results of those tests were not immediately available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.