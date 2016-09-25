Planning for the 2017 Eclipse in southern Illinois

An informational session on planning for the August 21, 2017 eclipse will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shawnee Community College River Room.

The workshop will have information for government employees, schools, the general public and more over what to expect as the eclipse draws near.

To RSVP for this workshop, email cindy.cain@frontier.com, or call the Southernmost IL Tourism Bureau at 618-833-9928.

