Crash in Scott Co., MO damages I-55 barrier, injures Sikeston man

One person went to the hospital after a crash in Scott County during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 25.

It happened at mile marker 74 of the southbound lanes just after 4:45 a.m., according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the report, a vehicle driven by Matthew A. Garner, 35 of Sikeston, went off the left side of the road hitting the barrier, damaging 12 posts and 140 feet of median cable.

An ambulance took Garner to a nearby hospital to be treated for "moderate" injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.