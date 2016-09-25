Marble Hill man killed after single-car crash in Stoddard Co., MO

A Marble Hill man has died after a single car crash Saturday night in Stoddard County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Travis E. Bennett, 22, was traveling east on Hwy M, just 6 miles north of Bloomfield at around 9 p.m.

The accident occurred as Bennett's vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, over corrected, and overturned, causing Bennett to be ejected.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stoddard County Coroner.

