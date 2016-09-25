Cape Girardeau woman dies in crash

According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, a woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night, September 24.

It happened at 7:15 p.m. on September 23 just west of the junction of Highway 34.

Clifton said that 51-year-old Debra Winters of Cape Girardeau was in a pickup truck that left the road and struck a tree.

Winters was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what caused the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.