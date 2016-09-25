Wingo, KY man seriously injured in ATV rollover crash

A Wingo, Kentucky man was seriously injured in an ATV rollover crash on Saturday, September 24.

At around 7:04 p.m., Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said deputies responded to the intersection of Ballard Road and New Dublin Road for an ATV crash.

Sheriff Redmon said Richard W. Ballard, 41, was driving an ATV on New Dublin Road when he tried to make a right turn onto Ballard Road and lost control, causing the ATV to overturn on him.

Ballard was taken to a helipad behind Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Ky. and later airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, Ind.

Sheriff Redmon said he had severe injuries to his head and chest.

He said alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Fancy Farm Fire Department and Air Evac.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.