Mayfield, KY yard sale raises more than $27,000 for Needline and Food Pantry

One shopper waited his turn to pay for his goods at the annual Needline & Food Pantry Yard Sale held at the Mayfield Shopping Plaza. (Source: Darlene Easterwood)

Several volunteer cashiers were kept busy checking out numerous shoppers at the 11th annual Needline & Food Pantry Yard Sale. (Source: Darlene Easterwood)

One shopper took advantage of the many tools and hardware at this year’s Needline & Food Pantry Yard Sale. (Source: Darlene Easterwood)

Shoppers take a look at some of the large assortment of glassware and dishes for sale at the Needline & Food Pantry Yard Sale. (Source: Darlene Easterwood)

A record-breaking $27,100 plus was raised on Saturday, September 24 from the Mayfield-Graves County Needline and Food Pantry’s mega yard and bake sale.

The sale was held in the old Gotham City building in the Mayfield Shopping Plaza.

The total came from the 11th annual community sale coordinated and supported by numerous churches, businesses, organizations and individuals. Some of the funds came from business and church sponsors and other cash donations.

After utilities and other expenses, every dollar raised will go to the Needline and Food Pantry that provide emergency utility assistance and food for local needy residents.

According to Director Jackie Herndon, the faith-based non-profit organization assists about 350 local families per month.

Herndon said in addition to the donated food, the Food Pantry spends about $3,000 per month purchasing food to help families.

Herndon and Event Chairman Tyler Goodman expressed thanks to all those who donated goods and cash, helped with the sales and all the shoppers who came out to buy the merchandise. Leftovers from the sale are donated to JU Kevil and other local charities.

Business financial sponsors this year are: Ace Compressors, Animal Medical Center, Dairyman’s Supply, Driver Motors, Falconite Properties, Falder’s, Gilliam Thompson, Greer Neon, H&R Agric Power, Lovely Nails, Mayfield Water & Electric Co., Purchase Ford, Republic Services, Rent One, T.V.A., and West Kentucky Rural Electric.

Church financial sponsors this year are Calvary United Methodist Church, Elders Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First United Methodist Church, Pilot Oak Baptist Church, and Spence Chapel Methodist Church.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.