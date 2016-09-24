Murphysboro, IL man airlifted after motorcycle crash

A Murphysboro, Illinois man had to be airlifted after a motorcycle crash on Saturday, September 24.

At around 6:13 p.m., deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 3 near Muntz Road in rural Grand Tower, Illinois.

Deputies said reports from the scene described the driver as having serious injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver was identified as 59-year-old Gerald Hyson of Murphysboro.

Deputies said evidence at the scene indicated he was going northbound on Highway 3 less than a mile south of Muntz Road when his motorcycle left the west side of the road.

They say Hyson tried to maneuver the motorcycle back onto the road, causing it to lose control. The motorcycle crashed as it came back onto the pavement, seriously injuring Hyson.

He was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in St. Louis.

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff's office.

