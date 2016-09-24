Body of St. Francois Co. boater found

The body of William "Bill" Robert Simmons was found on Monday morning. (Photo courtesy of the Daily Journal)

The body of a missing boater in St. Francois County, Missouri was found on Monday morning, September 26.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley, 44-year-old William "Bill" Robert Simmons' body was found before 8 a.m. around the area where he went missing.

The police report said Simmons was fishing out of an anchored canoe on September 24.

He fell overboard and got tired while trying to get back in the canoe.

Cpl. Wheetley said an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

As of right now, Wheetley said they suspect he drowned.

According to Cpl. Wheetley, the Simmons' canoe was found unattended near Iron Mountain Lake in the water..

A dive team with the sheriff's department searched the waters on Saturday, but did not find him. The search continued on Sunday and then picked up on Monday again.

According to Wheetley, it was first believed they had found wet clothes at Simmons' home, but that was misunderstanding and a miscommunication. He said they found damp areas in the house, but it was not related and was caused by something else.

