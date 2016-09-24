TX professor to deliver lecture on terrorism at SIU Carbondale on Sept. 29

A Texas professor will present a lecture to SIU Carbondale on Thursday that details how economic study connects to acts of terror.

Todd Sandler will deliver the Vandeveer Chair Public Lecture, “What Has Economic Analysis Taught about Terrorism?” at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the John C. Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library.

Sandler, professor of economics and political economy at the University of Texas at Dallas, will examine terrorism through a statistical lens, using mathematics and statistical inference to enhance his political economy approach to understanding what happens after an act of terrorism.

Sandler is an expert on terrorism and international political economy. He is the author or co-author of nearly two dozen books, including “The Political Economy of Terrorism,” and the author of many articles in peer-reviewed journals. He has served as a consultant for the United Nations Development Program, the Overseas Development Council, the World Bank and the International Task Force for Global Public Goods, among others.

Sandler is a past recipient of the National Academy of Science Award for Behavior Research Relevant to the Prevention of Nuclear War.

The Department of Economics hosts the Vandeveer Chair Speaker Series, a free series of lectures on various topics pertaining to economics.

The Vandeveer Chair Public Lecture is the keynote address of the lecture series.

