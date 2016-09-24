East Perry Fair brings in tens of thousands of people

The East Perry Community Fair was in full swing on Saturday, September 24, bringing in an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 people to Altenburg, Missouri.

To give you an idea how much this is, Altenburg has a population of 352 people. That is about 57 to 85 times the amount of people that live in that town.

For this fair, it brings in a lot of money that stays in the community.

All of the vendors are local, including the food, drinks, etc.

In fact, workers say that money raised at the fair helps keep jobs flowing for many in the area.

"It helps people that build the buildings and do the roof repairs or electrical repairs," Vernon Schoen said. "Yes, it definitely helps."

One man we caught up with said he has been going to this fair for 60 years and hasn't missed it once during that time.

"Been involved for 60 years but I grew up in this community so I wanted to continue seeing it grow and improve and that's a good thing," Bob Hemmann of Cape Girardeau said.

Hemmann said he goes to the East Perry Community Fair because it's like a reunion for him that he gets to see his friend and make new friends every year.

"It's to renew friendships and see people that I don't see through the year, Hemmann said. "It gives me the opportunity to renew friendships."

The fair's last day was on Saturday and it was unusually hot for this time of year. However, this didn't stop children from riding rides and attending the different festivities.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.