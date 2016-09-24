Injuries reported after two-car crash in Iron Co., MO, section of HWY 49 blocked

Officials say injuries have been reported in a two-car crash in Iron County, Mo. that has closed a section Hwy. 49 until further notice.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the section of Hwy 49 between Annapolis and Des Arc is blocked.

We will keep you updated on any information as we get it.

