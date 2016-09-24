2 people killed in two-car crash in Jefferson Co., MO

Two people were killed on Friday night after a two-car crash in Jefferson County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lewis F. Kinstler, 36, of Bonne Terre, Mo. was traveling south on Rt. P around 7:51 p.m. along with a passenger, Lorna M. Smith, 35, of Festus.

Scott N. Thole, 33, of St. Peters, Mo., was traveling east on Rt. 110 when Kinstler failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of Thole.

Both Kinstler and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene.

