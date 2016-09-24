Swimmers try to cross Ohio River to Kentucky, then back

CINCINNATI (AP) - More than 150 swimmers are expected to try to make it across the Ohio River to Kentucky and back this weekend.

The 9th annual Great Ohio River Swim begins Sunday morning at Cincinnati's Serpentine Wall. The 900-yard swim goes to the Kentucky side and returns to Ohio at the Cincinnati public landing finish.

Organizers say more than 850 people, ages 10 to 85, have completed the swim during the last eight events.

The Coast Guard will close the river to barge and power boat traffic during the swim, and lifeguards and safety boats will be on hand.

Spokesman Brewster Rhoads says it's a fun and safe opportunity to swim across the Ohio River.

The swim is also meant to increase interest in protecting the river.

