Delta girl escapes serious injuries in Thursday wreck

A young Delta woman was fortunate enough to avoid serious injuries in a Thursday afternoon accident.

According to an online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Jessica Inskeep ran off Cape Girardeau County Road 205 near Route M in Scott County around 1:00 p.m. The report does not say exactly what caused the wreck.

Inskeep, 19, went to the hospital for minor injuries. Her vehicle was not seriously damaged.

