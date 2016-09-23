How to protect your account after Yahoo email hack

After hackers got into more than 500 million Yahoo email accounts, how you can keep your information safe?

A local computer expert said with big companies like Yahoo and Target being hacked, it's time to understand your information may not be as safe as you think.

"Everyone is vulnerable," Austin Culvert said. "It's just a matter of time before someone gets in."

Calvert works for Modern Technology.

"It just takes one hole really for a hacker to get in," he said. "Somebody like Yahoo or Google they seem like they're impenetrable, but there's no such thing as an impenetrable network!"

This week's huge yahoo email hack is being called the biggest data breach of all time.

Calvert said that means hackers could now have a direct connection to your most important information.

"They have access to your bank accounts, social media and pretty much every online account you have attached to that email, they have access!" Calvert said.

So, what can you do to keep your information safe?

Here's what Yahoo's suggesting:

Turn on two-factor authentication – that's when you must receive a text message with a verification number to log into your account

Sign up for free credit monitoring

Reset your password and change it often

Even if your account didn't get hit in this hack, Calvert said someone could still be a click away from getting your information.

"They may have access to your email and you don't even know it," he said. "They may not be sending out spam emails, they may not have changed your password but they may have access, but keep on monitoring your bank account, monitoring everything making sure that everything is not out of the ordinary, it's not over yet"

If you have an unused email with yahoo, like sbcglobal.net or att.net

Calvert recommended either deleting that account or resetting that password regularly.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.