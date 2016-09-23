Open auditions for 'Godspell' in Carbondale, IL

Open Auditions for Godspell will be October 4 and 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. With callbacks on October 6 from 7 p.m to 10 p.m.

Tryouts will be at First Christian Church, 306 W. Monroe Street, Carbondale, Ill.

About the roles and the auditions:

There are ten roles; we are looking for people who can act, sing, and dance. Auditionees should be prepared to sing one musical selection, 16-32 bars long, and should either be prepared to give a 60-second monologue or do a cold reading from the script. Please bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. No recorded accompaniments or a capella auditions will be allowed. Please wear clothes in which you can comfortably move.

Rehearsals will begin October 17, and will continue weeknights, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Performances: December 2-4, 9-11

About the play:

In the summer of 1972, “Day by Day” from the Broadway musical Godspell climbed the Billboard pop singles chart. But this story of friendship, loyalty, and love, based on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth and his disciples, has never been stuck in time. Based on the book of Matthew, parables are told through songs from pop to vaudeville, games, storytelling, and comedy. The passion of Christ is dealt with briefly at the end of the performance.

Godspell opened off Broadway on May 17, 1971, and has played in various touring companies and revivals many times since, including a 2011 revival which played on Broadway from October 13, 2011, to June 24, 2012. Several cast albums have been released over the years.

Note: Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden).

About the director:

John Lipe, Stage Director, is a native of Carbondale, Illinois. He has worked as a singer, stage manager and stage director in opera houses across the country. He also works locally, having directed several shows for The Stage Company in Carbondale, including The Thirteen Clocks, Leading Ladies, Box and Cox, and Rope.

About the playwright:

John Michael Tebelak (book) was born on September 17, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died on April 2, 1985, in New York, New York. Tebelak originally wrote Godspell as his Master’s Thesis when he was a student at Carnegie Mellon University. In addition to directing Godspell on Broadway, he also directed Elizabeth I in 1972. Tebelak won the 1971 Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Director for his work on Godspell.

Stephen Schwartz (lyrics and music) was born on March 6, 1948, in New York City, New York. Schwartz is an American musical theatre lyricist and composer. In a career spanning over four decades, Schwartz has written such hit musicals as Godspell (1971), Pippin (1972) and Wicked (2003). He has contributed lyrics for a number of successful films, including Pocahontas (1995), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), The Prince of Egypt (1998; music and lyrics) and Enchanted (2007). Schwartz has won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics, three Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards and has been nominated for six Tony Awards. He received the 2015 Isabelle Stevenson Award, a special Tony Award, for his commitment to serving artists and fostering new talent.

Schwartz is the only songwriter with three Broadway shows running more than 1900 performances on Broadway. And like writer John Michael Tebelak, Schwartz also attended Carnegie Mellon University.

If you have questions please contact the director, John Lipe: jplipe@aol.com, phone 618-713-4101

More information: http://www.stagecompany.org and http://www.facebook.com/stageco

You can email: stagecompanycarbondale@gmail.com

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.