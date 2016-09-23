MO Gov. Nixon issues 9 more pardons

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon granted pardons to seven men and two women on Friday, each of whom has completed his or her sentence and become a law-abiding citizen.

“Since being paroled or discharged from probation, each of these men and women has gone on to live law-abiding lives, including some who served in the military,” Gov. Nixon said. “Through their conduct, they have demonstrated they are deserving of a pardon.”

Those granted pardons are:

Thomas Haase , who was placed on five years’ probation after being convicted in Jasper County in 1989 of one count of second-degree burglary. He successfully completed probation and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and is the theater director for a high school in Texas.

Dawn Wallace , who pleaded guilty to forgery in Butler County in 1992 and was placed on five years' probation, which she successfully completed. She has no other convictions and has maintained steady employment since being discharged from probation.

Zane Goforth , who pleaded guilty in Daviess County in 2008 after he was charged with pursuing wildlife illegally for fishing without a license. Goforth has not been charged with any other crimes, and is currently working as a corporate pilot and as a part-time police officer in Kansas.

Lonnie Byers , who successfully completed a five-year term of probation after pleading guilty to possession of more than 35 grams of marijuana in Ralls County in 1977. Byers has not been charged with any other crimes and for almost 30 years has owned and operated a towing and automotive repair shop.

Joseph McVay , who pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in Pemiscot County in 1996. He was placed on five years' probation, which he successfully completed. McVay has not been charged with any other crimes and is a supervisor for a manufacturer in Arkansas.

Walter Sawicki , who successfully completed a five-year term of probation after being found guilty of burglary and stealing in Montgomery County in 1969. He has not been charged with any other crimes since his discharge, and worked for Chrysler for 22 years before retiring in 2008.

Terri Alartosky , who was placed on five years' probation after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County in 2004. She received an early discharge from probation and has not been charged with any other crime. Alartosky obtained her bachelor's and master's degree in social work since her discharge, and she is currently employed as a master level therapist.

Mark Bunch , who was paroled after serving a little over nine months of a three-year sentence on a conviction of receiving stolen property in Pettis County in 1984. He has not been charged with any crimes since his discharge, and is now retired.

Scott Steward, who pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in Holt County in 1981. He was paroled after serving three months in the county jail. He has not been charged with any other crimes. After being discharged, he served in the U.S. Navy and has been employed by the Missouri Department of Corrections for more than 20 years.

