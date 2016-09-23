Legendary news anchor Charles Osgood to anchor final broadcast

Charles Osgood will anchor his final broadcast of 'CBS Sunday Morning' on Sunday, September 25.

The 90-minute show titled "Celebrating Charlie" will focus on Osgood's life and career.

After the broadcast, his bow tie will be donated to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, where it will become a part of its permanent collection.

The program will include a report on Osgood's career in music, a look at his bow tie collection, and a trip to France to visit with the Osgood family at their seaside retreat.

Osgood started his stint on CBS Sunday Morning in 1994.

He joined the CBS family in 1971.

Osgood will still anchor "The Osgood File" which is his daily news commentary on the CBS Radio Network which airs around the country.

He will still occasionally make appearances on CBS Sunday Morning as well.

