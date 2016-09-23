DNA leads deputies to alleged burglar in Marshall County

DNA left at the crime scene lands a man behind bars in Marshall County.

According to the sheriff's department, the Marshall County Landfill office was burglarized at the end of June.

The suspect forced the door open to get inside.

He then pried open a Coke machine and stole some money, according to the sheriff's department.

But that's what caught the suspect in trouble.

Detectives used DNA from the machine to connect William McAlpin to the crime.

He faces a charge of burglary 3rd degree and theft by unlawful taking under $500.

McAlpin is being held on $1,000 bond.

