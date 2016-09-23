Racers and Redhawks meet in Murray

Southeast Missouri State will make the short trip to Murray Kentucky to open up Ohio Valley Conference play.

Both teams will kick off conference openers Saturday, September 24 in Murray.

Both teams are also looking for their first win of the season.

Southeast and Murray State both come into conference play 0-3 on the season.

One of these teams is going to start conference play 1-0.

Murray State has a record of 21-3 against Southeast at home in Murray.

Southeast Missouri State beat Murray State 27-10 last year in Cape Girardeau.

