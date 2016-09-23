Gov. Nixon announces nearly $1M for early education in Senath, MO

Governor Jay Nixon announced a nearly $1 million investment through Missouri Start Smart to go toward early childhood education opportunities in Senath, Missouri.

"Here in Dunklin County, there is a significant shortage of early learning opportunities for low-income families," Gov. Nixon said. "That's why this nearly $1 million Start Smart investment will help more children get the skills they need to be ready for kindergarten while providing parents with a resource to help them stay in the workforce and keep our economy moving forward."

Through the Missouri Start Smart initiative, the Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded a $999,924 community development block grant to the City of Senath on behalf of the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation to build a new 16,100 square foot Head Start/Early Head Start Center, creating 108 early learning slots for area low-income families.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.