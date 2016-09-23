Man accused of burglary at Marshall Co. landfill office

A man is accused of burglarizing the Marshall County landfill office.

William D. McAlpin was charged with third degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking under $500.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began on June 28, 2015 when the Marshall County landfill office was burglarized. The arrest complaint alleges that McAlpin forced open the office door to gain access to the building.

Once inside the building, he allegedly pried open a Coke machine in the employee break room and took money from inside it.

McAlpin was linked to the burglary by touch DNA, which authorities say was left at the crime scene.

He is being held on a $1,000 bond.

