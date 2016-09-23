Heartland Cooks - Satish’s India Delight Beef Boti Masala

Satish Walia and his wife own India Delight restaurant in Marion, Illinois.

Satish is a retired engineer who decided to spend his post-career years pursuing his passion: cooking.

Satish and his wife share that passion for sharing their culture with anyone who walks through their door. As a vegetarian, Kim Walia’s expertise is cooking Indian vegetable dishes. Satish handles all the beef, chicken, pork and lamb.

While Satish and Kim do not eat beef for religious reasons, Satish said his customers absolutely love his Beef Boti Masala. It’s a spicy, flavorful beef cutlet dish with a complex curry flavor accented by cardamom and garlic.

Ingredients:

4 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

2 large onions (thinly sliced)

Salt, to taste

1 (1/2 inch) piece fresh ginger root, divided (3/4 teaspoon crushed, ¾ teaspoon sliced thin)

3 Serrano peppers (finely chopped)

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoons paprika

2 tomatoes (diced)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon Garam masala

1/2 teaspoon Ground coriander Powder

3 Tablespoons tomato puree (or substitute 1 ½ Tablespoons tomato paste)

1 cup water

3 pods green cardamom

1 pod black cardamom

5 cloves (crushed)

2 bay leaves

2 lbs. beef cutlet diced

1/4 cup cilantro leaves

Directions:



Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Saute garlic until it turns slightly brown.

Add sliced onions to the pan and add salt to taste. Saute until onion is golden brown.

Add ¾ teaspoon crushed ginger root and Serrano peppers.

Sprinkle Turmeric and stir for 45 seconds, then add the Paprika and stir for an additional 45 seconds.

Add diced sliced tomato and remaining ¾ teaspoon sliced ginger root.

Add ground cumin, Garam masala and ground coriander powder.

Add three Tablespoons tomato puree (or substitute 1 ½ Tablespoons tomato paste). Add 1 cup of water and stir.

Next, add crushed clove spice, crushed cardamom pods (green and black), and broken bay leaves. Stir for 45 seconds.

Now add cubed beef and stir to coat meat well with sauce. Continue to cook on high heat for five minutes.

Lower the heat, cover and simmer slowly stirring frequently to make sure sauce doesn’t scald.

Continue to simmer (covered) until moisture evaporates (approximately 20-30 minutes).

Turn off heat, sprinkle cilantro and replace cover. All meat to rest in covered pan for 5 – 10 minutes.

