Rehabbed eagle released into Illinois wildlife area

The injured eagle was released after 8 months in rehabilitation. (Source: Janet Sundberg)

An injured Bald Eagle was recently released back into the wild after several months of rehabilitation.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the injured bird was found at the Union County Refuge in January 2016.

IDNR Law Enforcement Officer Chris Mohrman said, "I found him not too far from the banding shed."

Mohrman went on to say "He would run away from me through the fields and try to get up and fly. His tail feathers were shredded and he just could not get enough power up to fly."

With help from volunteers with Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation, the injured eagle was captured and sent to rehab.

The bird was released at the Burning Star State Fish and Wildlife Area on Thursday, September 15.

