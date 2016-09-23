SIU to host second edition of the SIU Guitar Festival

From September 29 to October 1 Southern Illinois University is hosting the second edition of the SIU Guitar Festival.

The opening gala will feature classical guitarist from Puerto Rico Hermelindo Ruiz Mestre presenting music from his latest release.

The second night will feature the Isaac Lausell Group in a concert titled “from Renaissance to Electricity."

Dr. Lausell will play all major forms of the guitar from the eight-course lute to the electric guitar.

The closing gala will feature Grammy Award-winning guitarist Frank Gambale.

Mr. Gambale is known mostly for his tenure with the Chick Corea Electrik Band.

He will be accompanied by Dr. Lausell and his group.

Both Mr. Gambale’s concert and master class are sponsored by the SIU Fine Arts Activity Fee and therefore free to the SIU students, faculty and staff with an active SIU ID.

The SIU Guitar Festival is sponsored by the SIU Fine Arts Activity Fund, SIU Center for Undergraduate Research, SIU Hispanic/Latino Resource Center, The Axe Monkey, Mike’s Music, Sabor de Mel, Sound Core Music & Video and I.L. Music productions.

For tickets, festival passes and the full schedule of performances visit: http://cola.siu.edu/music/camps-festivals-outreach/festivals/guitar-festival/

