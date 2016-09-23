MO schools' breakfast programs receive grant to expand

A grant totaling more than $190,000 was received on Thursday, Sept. 22 by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to help fund the expansion of school breakfast programs throughout the state.

These funds were secured as part of the 2016 Fuel Up to Play 60 School Nutrition Grant program and are in recognition to the state’s efforts to ensure all students have access to more nutritious foods.

Twenty-four school districts throughout the state will benefit from the finds in the coming weeks, allowing 66 schools to fund innovative programs such as Breakfast After the Bell or add new school menu offerings.

“Having access to a healthy and nutritious breakfast sets the tone for the day and ensures that our kids have the energy and focus they need to do their best in the classroom,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “Thanks to Missouri’s dairy farmers and to the Fuel Up to Play 60 School Nutrition Grant program, even more schools across our great state will be able to purchase the equipment and resources they need to ensure that our kids start the day off with a healthy breakfast option.”

Throughout the Midwest, dairy farmers provide funding to the Fuel Up to Play 60 program and the School Nutrition Grants program and since 2009 the United States Department of Agriculture has awarded $215 million in school nutrition equipment grants.

“Midwest Dairy Council’s dairy farm families have supported school nutrition for more than 100 years, and we are excited to work with USDA to continue that tradition,” said Melissa Young, vice president of health and wellness for Midwest Dairy Council.

To learn more, visit https://www.fueluptoplay60.com/funding/nutrition-equipment-grant.

