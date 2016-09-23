This week in music: 1986 Stuck with You

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials to the final week of September 1986.

If you were listening to the radio back then, these were the songs you were probably hearing.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the Canadian band Glass Tiger at number five with Don't Forget Me When I'm Gone. That song featured backing vocals by Bryan Adams.

At number four was Run-D.M.C with a rap version of the Aerosmith classic Walk This Way. Aerosmith members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry supplied backing vocals and guitar work. The song is credited with taking hip-hop music mainstream.



Lionel Richie was at number three with Dancing On The Ceiling. You remember the video to this one. It had Richie and friends gathered at a party and literally dancing on the ceiling. The video cost about $400 thousand dollars. At the time it was the most expensive video ever made.



Checking in at number two was Carl Anderson and Gloria Loring with Friends and Lovers. The song was recorded for the soap opera Days of Our Lives. At the time, Loring had the role of Liz Chandler on the popular soap.

And in the top spot was Stuck With You by Huey Lewis and the News. The song was the group's second number one hit and spend three weeks at the top of the charts. The video was shot in the Bahamas and had Lewis and a beautiful lady stranded on a deserted island.

