September 24 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with one of the world's biggest tennis stars.

She's won every major tournament and grabbed 22 singles titles. She's also won 14 doubles titles pairing up with her older sister Venus. Serena Williams is 35 today.

She's a singer who was one of the top recording artists of the 1970's and early 1980's. Her hits include: I Honestly Love You, Physical, Magic the list goes on and on. She also starred alongside John Travolta in the movie Grease. Olivia Newton-John is 68 today.

She was the original Sarah Conner in the Terminator Movies. She also had the role of Catherine in the CBS series Beauty and the Beast. Linda Hamilton is 60 today.

His breakthrough came when he portrayed Jesus in The Passion of the Christ. That was in 2004. Since 2011 he's had the role of John Reese on the CBS series Person of Interest. James Caviezel is 48 today.

She was a child star of the 1970's starring as Mary on Little House on the Prairie. Melissa Sue Anderson is 54 today.

