This week in country music: 1988 Addicted

Time to drop a few quarters in our juke box of memories.

This morning we revisit country music radio from 1988.

Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had Dwight Yoakam and Buck Owens in the number five spot with Streets of Bakersfield. Owens had originally recorded the song back in 1973 but it wasn't a major hit back then. The remake did a whole lot better as the two superstars took it all the way to number one. In fact it was the first chart topper for Yoakam. For Owens it was his first number one in 16 years.

Randy Travis was holding down the number four spot with Honky Tonk Moon. It would go on to become his 7th number one single.

The duo of Earl Thomas Conley and Emmylou Harris checked in at number three with We Believe in Happy Endings. It had been a solo hit for Johnny Rodriguez ten years earlier.

At number two was I Should Be with You by Steve Wariner.

And in the top spot was Dan Seals with Addicted. It was the ninth of his dozen number one hits on the country charts.

