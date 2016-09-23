2 arrested after drugs discovered during traffic stop in McCracken Co.

Two people are in custody after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky led to the discovery of drugs.

The Sheriff's Department said a deputy stopped a car for driving slowly and committing traffic violations on Interstate-24 around 11:30 Thursday night..

The deputy identified the driver as 37-year-old Anthony Perrotta of Paducah.

The deputy also identified a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine in plain view inside the vehicle.

Glass smoking pipes, a bottle of Adderall, and a set of concealed brass knuckles were also found inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's department.

It was later determined that Perrotta had been under the influence while behind the wheel.

He and one of his passengers, Davie Leach, were arrested at the scene, and when they arrived at McCracken County Regional Jail, Perrotta was found with synthetic marijuana on his person.

Perotta faces several charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and carrying a concealed weapon.

Leach faces several charges including possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

